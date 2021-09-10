BTC Lite (BTCL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $25.00

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 10th. One BTC Lite coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BTC Lite has traded 47.1% lower against the dollar. BTC Lite has a market capitalization of $34,637.01 and $25.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00060484 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.56 or 0.00163266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000385 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00043742 BTC.

About BTC Lite

BTCL is a coin. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 coins. The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @BTCliteofficial . The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Lite is a bitcoin improvement built on Ethereum blockchain that inherited most of the robust features of bitcoin. The BTC Lite transactions get confirmed within 1 to 3 minutes combined with low transaction fees and the average block time is 15s. “

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTC Lite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTC Lite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

