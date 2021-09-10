BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS)

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.52% from the company’s current price.

MAPS has been the subject of several other reports. Truist started coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on WM Technology in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on WM Technology in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on WM Technology in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

MAPS opened at $14.52 on Friday. WM Technology has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.49.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.93 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WM Technology will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 241,649 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $3,180,100.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in WM Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

