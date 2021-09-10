BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Position Boosted by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,401,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,465 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.17% of BTRS worth $42,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in BTRS during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BTRS by 569.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in BTRS during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BTRS during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in BTRS during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Get BTRS alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 3,151,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $36,971,728.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles B. Bernicker sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $6,451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,715,944 shares of company stock valued at $43,584,792 over the last 90 days.

NASDAQ BTRS opened at $10.58 on Friday. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.89.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.47 million. Analysts forecast that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.