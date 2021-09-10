BTSE Hits One Day Volume of $1.01 Million (BTSE)

BTSE (CURRENCY:BTSE) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. BTSE has a market capitalization of $24.26 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of BTSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTSE coin can now be purchased for about $5.57 or 0.00012444 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BTSE has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00063970 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.95 or 0.00124970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.97 or 0.00180876 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,788.69 or 1.00047790 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,154.02 or 0.07045370 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $382.06 or 0.00853444 BTC.

BTSE Coin Profile

BTSE’s total supply is 165,904,711 coins and its circulating supply is 4,354,711 coins. BTSE’s official Twitter account is @BTSEcom . The official website for BTSE is www.btse.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BTSE is a multi-currency spot and futures trading platform custom-built and is designed to bring efficiency and stability to the cryptocurrency trading landscape today. The BTSE utility token provides a unique opportunity for existing BTSE users and those who wish to use BTSE’s platforms and services. “

Buying and Selling BTSE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTSE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

