BTU Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11,688.00 (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 10th. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001438 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. BTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $58.27 million and approximately $11,688.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00058305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.36 or 0.00159413 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002887 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00014312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00042469 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU Protocol (CRYPTO:BTU) is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,216 coins. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

