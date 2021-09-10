Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 65,595 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,201,350 shares.The stock last traded at $54.30 and had previously closed at $55.68.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Bumble from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. decreased their price objective on Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Bumble from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Bumble in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the second quarter valued at about $3,694,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 148.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 106,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 63,476 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bumble by 2.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble during the second quarter worth about $1,152,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Bumble by 196.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,045,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,655 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

