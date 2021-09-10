Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Stock Price Up 11.6%

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) shares rose 11.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 73,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 28,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.24.

Bunker Hill Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BHLL)

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties. The company focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Bunker Hill mine, which includes 440 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 5700 acres located in Idaho.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunker Hill Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunker Hill Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.