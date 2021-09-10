Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Shares Gap Down to $11.38

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.38, but opened at $10.99. Burford Capital shares last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 9 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Burford Capital in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 14.59.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the 1st quarter worth $66,264,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the 1st quarter worth $66,264,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,905,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,067 shares in the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the 1st quarter worth $40,593,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,724,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,975,000 after purchasing an additional 64,890 shares in the last quarter.

About Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

