BYTE Acquisition (NASDAQ:BYTS) Trading 0.1% Higher

BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.66 and last traded at $9.66. 992 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 46,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BYTE Acquisition during the second quarter worth $457,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $578,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $724,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in BYTE Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $964,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in BYTE Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,448,000.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

