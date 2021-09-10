Bytecoin (BCN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $37,781.00

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $59.21 million and $37,781.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.69 or 0.00554598 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 98.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.