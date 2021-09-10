Bytom Hits Market Capitalization of $107.13 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $107.13 million and $19.82 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for $0.0668 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.18 or 0.00390214 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006733 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000613 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Bytom

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,700,262,750 coins and its circulating supply is 1,603,457,394 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.