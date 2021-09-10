Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Insider Peter N. Witty Sells 300 Shares

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) insider Peter N. Witty sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,005.00, for a total value of $601,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CABO traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,985.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,143. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,674.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2,326.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,978.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,870.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.09 by $5.59. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 52.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 24.72%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CABO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,253.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Cable One by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 789,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,338,000 after acquiring an additional 32,217 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,627,000 after acquiring an additional 20,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 7.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,251,000 after acquiring an additional 12,675 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its position in Cable One by 3.7% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 170,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in Cable One by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 137,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.