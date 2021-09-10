Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 68,719 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 492,111 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after acquiring an additional 102,034 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 46.5% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,062,794 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,128 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 75.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 63.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,588,730 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,836,000 after purchasing an additional 618,955 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 197.2% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 204,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 135,791 shares during the period.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $20.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.10. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $324.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.52 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cabot Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

