CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will report $1.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CACI International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50 billion. CACI International reported sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CACI International will report full year sales of $6.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.74. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.80%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CACI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.88.

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $258.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $259.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.88. CACI International has a 52 week low of $198.46 and a 52 week high of $270.73.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total value of $42,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,798.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.45, for a total value of $897,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,655,022. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in CACI International during the first quarter worth $35,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in CACI International during the first quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CACI International by 237.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CACI International in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Grace Capital grew its holdings in CACI International by 32.4% in the first quarter. Grace Capital now owns 572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

