Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) Insider Jenelle Webster Purchases 80,000 Shares

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) insider Jenelle Webster acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.28 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of A$102,640.00 ($73,314.29).

Jenelle Webster also recently made the following trade(s):

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Cadence Capital’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. Cadence Capital’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Cadence Capital Company Profile

Cadence Capital Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cadence Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks listed on Australian Securities Exchange.

