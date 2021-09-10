Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Trading 2.6% Higher

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) shares traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.25 and last traded at C$3.21. 21,617 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 71,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.13.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CFW shares. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$4.50 price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Calfrac Well Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.70.

The firm has a market cap of C$120.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.69, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.63.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

