Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.58

Calibre Mining Corp (CVE:CXB)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.58 and traded as low as C$0.58. Calibre Mining shares last traded at C$0.58, with a volume of 22,000 shares.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.75 target price on shares of Calibre Mining and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.58. The stock has a market cap of C$26.00 million and a PE ratio of -11.84.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.