Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Purchased by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,605 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Callaway Golf worth $6,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 46.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,646,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,834 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 59.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,760,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,520 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the first quarter worth approximately $20,507,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 171.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,183,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,944,000 after purchasing an additional 746,768 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,942,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,701,000 after purchasing an additional 539,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.30.

ELY traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.67. 31,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,173,563. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.89. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 2.10. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business’s revenue was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

