Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Down to $32.19

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.19, but opened at $30.17. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $30.29, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CALT shares. SEB Equities started coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, SEB Equity Research initiated coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.70. The company has a market capitalization of $787.75 million, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 2.61.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 144,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

