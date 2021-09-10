Camden National Bank Acquires 997 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 278.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 24.1% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $2,500,000. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,852. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.12. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $156.85 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.