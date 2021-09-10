Camden National Bank Grows Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Camden National Bank grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Forward Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,085,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,131,000 after buying an additional 2,695,802 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 241.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,280,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,307,000 after buying an additional 904,891 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,277,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,592,000 after buying an additional 352,029 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,580,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 237,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,489,000 after buying an additional 127,007 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,440. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $86.06 and a 52-week high of $86.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.013 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.