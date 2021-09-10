Camden National Bank Has $5.46 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $110.24. 50,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,231,356. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.26 and its 200-day moving average is $110.60. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.