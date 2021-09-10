Camden National Bank Has $8.64 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Camden National Bank reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.6% of Camden National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Camden National Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1,515.0% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 65.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $155.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,982,858. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $159.63. The company has a market capitalization of $214.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.81.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

