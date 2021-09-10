Camden National Bank Purchases New Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 133,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,857,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

EXPD traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,334. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.01 and a fifty-two week high of $130.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.04.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $1,033,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.