Camden National Bank Sells 5,443 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Camden National Bank lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,443 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,430,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823,712 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,158,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,655 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,621,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,126,000 after purchasing an additional 469,307 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,307,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,009,289,000 after purchasing an additional 133,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,487,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $903,251,000 after purchasing an additional 266,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.43. 36,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,437,773. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.71 and its 200 day moving average is $57.63. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $62.69. The company has a market capitalization of $74.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

