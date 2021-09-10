Camden National Bank Sells 934 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Camden National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,785 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 2.7% of Camden National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.0% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.6% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Adobe by 5.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Argus increased their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $617.69.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $663.66. 6,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,205,936. The stock has a market cap of $316.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.51, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $673.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $630.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $543.64.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

