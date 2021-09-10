Canaan (CAN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 15th.

CAN opened at $8.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average is $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -52.41 and a beta of 4.24. Canaan has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $39.10.

Separately, TheStreet cut Canaan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Canaan by 124.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Canaan by 322.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 11,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Canaan by 3,447.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 120,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Company Profile

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

