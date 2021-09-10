Canaan (CAN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 15th.
CAN opened at $8.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average is $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -52.41 and a beta of 4.24. Canaan has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $39.10.
Separately, TheStreet cut Canaan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.
Canaan Company Profile
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.
