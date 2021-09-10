Canaccord Genuity Raises Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $340.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $300.00 to $340.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ZS. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $280.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.61. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $120.34 and a 12-month high of $293.44. The firm has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of -162.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total transaction of $5,727,653.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 10,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total transaction of $2,122,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,744.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,775 shares of company stock valued at $22,635,330 in the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 370.4% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 300.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

