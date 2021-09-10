Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Director Sells C$1,467,500.00 in Stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.75, for a total transaction of C$1,467,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$341,927.50.

Harry Kenneth Culham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.20, for a total transaction of C$368,000.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,400 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.83, for a total transaction of C$352,392.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 100 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.70, for a total transaction of C$14,670.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 7,500 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.69, for a total transaction of C$1,100,175.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.35, for a total transaction of C$360,875.00.

CM stock traded down C$0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching C$146.27. The stock had a trading volume of 767,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,695. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$96.42 and a one year high of C$152.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$145.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$135.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$65.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 44.70%.

CM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday, August 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$160.65.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

