Canfor (TSE:CFP) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Canfor (TSE:CFP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$45.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CFP. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Canfor in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Canfor in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.33.

Get Canfor alerts:

Shares of CFP traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$28.42. 85,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,136. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.60. The company has a market cap of C$3.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. Canfor has a 1 year low of C$14.64 and a 1 year high of C$35.53.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.