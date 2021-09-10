Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 234.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 854,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 599,525 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.93% of Cannae worth $28,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 14.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae during the first quarter worth approximately $392,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 45.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 196.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 64,050 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 113.9% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 30,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 16,096 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNNE opened at $31.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.02. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $46.57.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.40 million. Cannae had a net margin of 88.62% and a return on equity of 1.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 8,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $185,980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNNE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

