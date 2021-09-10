Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Director Buys $110,880.00 in Stock

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Director William R. Thomas III purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.72 per share, for a total transaction of $110,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ CSWC traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $27.49. 1,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,056. Capital Southwest Co. has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.70. The company has a market cap of $610.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 79.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.61%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSWC. B. Riley increased their target price on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,601,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 348,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,732,000 after buying an additional 70,550 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,632,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 59,027 shares in the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

