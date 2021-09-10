Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Director Buys $110,880.00 in Stock

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Director William R. Thomas III purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.72 per share, for a total transaction of $110,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ CSWC traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $27.49. 1,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,056. Capital Southwest Co. has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.70. The company has a market cap of $610.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.
Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 79.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on CSWC. B. Riley increased their target price on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,601,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 348,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,732,000 after buying an additional 70,550 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,632,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 59,027 shares in the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Capital Southwest Company Profile
Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.
