Carbon (CRBN) Price Down 22% This Week

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Carbon has a market cap of $4.34 million and approximately $95,404.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Carbon has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Carbon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000358 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00064830 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.45 or 0.00125694 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.59 or 0.00180683 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,704.39 or 0.99987242 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,272.60 or 0.07159442 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.80 or 0.00870260 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,550,553 coins. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

