Cardano Price Down 17.1% This Week (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Cardano has a total market cap of $77.93 billion and $6.05 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.43 or 0.00005369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00050699 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.25 or 0.00115294 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004540 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.11 or 0.00503338 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00020161 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00045459 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000680 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,117,618,880 coins and its circulating supply is 32,025,802,986 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

