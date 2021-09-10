CargoX Price Reaches $0.25 (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. CargoX has a market cap of $52.50 million and approximately $145,048.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CargoX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000560 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CargoX has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00058511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002895 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.74 or 0.00158959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00014337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00042411 BTC.

About CargoX

CargoX (CRYPTO:CXO) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,557,027 coins. CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . The official website for CargoX is cargox.io . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

Buying and Selling CargoX

