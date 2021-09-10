Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $426.14 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) will report $426.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $421.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $431.18 million. Carpenter Technology reported sales of $353.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $421.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.45 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 15.56%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,774,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,921,000 after acquiring an additional 293,744 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,566,000 after purchasing an additional 165,456 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,924,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,845,000 after purchasing an additional 508,240 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,318,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,459,000 after purchasing an additional 22,559 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,819,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,032,000 after purchasing an additional 34,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $32.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.65. Carpenter Technology has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $49.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.80%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

