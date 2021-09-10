Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI decreased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in Carrier Global by 50.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,679,000 after acquiring an additional 15,846,189 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 221.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881,210 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 9,982.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,363,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 19,216.0% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,683,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,292,000 after buying an additional 2,669,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 310.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,339,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,996,000 after buying an additional 2,526,240 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of CARR stock opened at $56.73 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The company has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.24.

In other Carrier Global news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.