Carry (CRE) Market Capitalization Achieves $96.28 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. During the last week, Carry has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Carry has a total market capitalization of $96.28 million and approximately $16.30 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry coin can now be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.79 or 0.00139615 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00026792 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000062 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,651,193,249 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

