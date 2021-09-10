Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) is Westhampton Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Westhampton Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Carter’s accounts for about 3.4% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Westhampton Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Carter’s worth $5,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRI. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 317.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,536,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,526 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 469.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,716,000 after acquiring an additional 664,856 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 45.9% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $152,156,000 after acquiring an additional 538,330 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $348,798,000 after acquiring an additional 358,572 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter worth $27,225,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carter’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.80.

NYSE:CRI traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.70. 16,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,267. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.08. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $79.15 and a one year high of $116.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. Carter’s had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $746.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $288,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

