Cartesi Trading Down 22% Over Last 7 Days (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Cartesi coin can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001417 BTC on popular exchanges. Cartesi has a market cap of $264.23 million and approximately $29.41 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 22% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cartesi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00065294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.75 or 0.00126418 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.32 or 0.00180206 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,703.01 or 1.00049340 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,285.32 or 0.07191963 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.14 or 0.00895660 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Cartesi Coin Profile

Cartesi was first traded on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,197,415 coins. Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cartesi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cartesi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.