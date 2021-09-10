Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 6,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 54.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total value of $51,762.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,578,253.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.97, for a total value of $3,029,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,401,168.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,413,434 shares of company stock valued at $457,074,149 in the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVNA shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Carvana from $400.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $303.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.85.

Carvana stock opened at $328.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $335.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.43. The company has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.03 and a beta of 2.38. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.25 and a fifty-two week high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

