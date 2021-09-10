carVertical Market Cap Hits $4.52 Million (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One carVertical coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. carVertical has a market capitalization of $4.52 million and $104,581.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, carVertical has traded down 11% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00058305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.36 or 0.00159413 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002887 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00014312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00042469 BTC.

carVertical Profile

carVertical (CV) is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks. CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle. “

Buying and Selling carVertical

