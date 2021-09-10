Cary Davis Sells 4,150 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Cary Davis sold 4,150 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total transaction of $1,101,202.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded down $3.36 on Friday, reaching $261.80. 162,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,861,219. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.10 and a 1-year high of $289.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $259.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.12 billion, a PE ratio of -319.47 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.3% during the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $2,443,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 4.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Crosslink Capital Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the first quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 123,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,492,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 24.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,323,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,597,000 after buying an additional 257,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.15.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

