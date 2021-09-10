Casper Trading Down 3.7% Over Last Week (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Casper coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Casper has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a total market capitalization of $199.37 million and $64.23 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,335,761,592 coins and its circulating supply is 1,670,244,680 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

