Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Shares Down 2.3%

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) shares dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.16. Approximately 4,791,153 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 11,329,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.30 million, a P/E ratio of -216.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Castor Maritime alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Castor Maritime by 1,316.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,799,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,306 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Castor Maritime by 441.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,549,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,707 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Castor Maritime by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 770,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 471,512 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Castor Maritime during the 2nd quarter valued at $643,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Castor Maritime by 1,288.9% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 218,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 202,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Castor Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castor Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.