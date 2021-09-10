Catalyst Metals Limited (ASX:CYL) Insider Purchases A$117,480.00 in Stock

Catalyst Metals Limited (ASX:CYL) insider Robin Scrimgeour purchased 60,000 shares of Catalyst Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.96 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$117,480.00 ($83,914.29).
Robin Scrimgeour also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 1st, Robin Scrimgeour acquired 24,000 shares of Catalyst Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.01 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,168.00 ($34,405.71).
- On Tuesday, June 29th, Robin Scrimgeour acquired 8,000 shares of Catalyst Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.99 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,888.00 ($11,348.57).
Catalyst Metals Company Profile
