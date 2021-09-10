Catalyst Metals Limited (ASX:CYL) Insider Purchases A$117,480.00 in Stock

Catalyst Metals Limited (ASX:CYL) insider Robin Scrimgeour purchased 60,000 shares of Catalyst Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.96 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$117,480.00 ($83,914.29).

Robin Scrimgeour also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Robin Scrimgeour acquired 24,000 shares of Catalyst Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.01 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,168.00 ($34,405.71).

On Tuesday, June 29th, Robin Scrimgeour acquired 8,000 shares of Catalyst Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.99 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,888.00 ($11,348.57).

Catalyst Metals Company Profile

Catalyst Metals Limited explores for and evaluates mineral deposits in Australia. It holds interests in the Tandarra, Raydarra, Four Eagles, Macorna Bore, Golden Camel, Drummartin, Boort, Stawell North, Sebastian, and Henty gold projects located in Whitelaw Gold Belt, Victoria. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

