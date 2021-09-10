Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 44.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 71,933 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $51,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,360,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,470 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $122,802,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1,045.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 478,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,997,000 after purchasing an additional 436,928 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,392,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,454,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,960,242,000 after purchasing an additional 360,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $207.36. The stock had a trading volume of 129,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,179. The company has a market capitalization of $113.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.73 and a 1 year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.