Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72,710 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $19,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 87.0% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $205.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.73 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.