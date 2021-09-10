Catex Token (CATT) Trading Down 10.3% Over Last 7 Days

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One Catex Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Catex Token has a market cap of $1.41 million and $4,457.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Catex Token has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00060596 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002972 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.49 or 0.00160913 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00043664 BTC.

Catex Token Coin Profile

Catex Token (CRYPTO:CATT) is a coin. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 coins and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 coins. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io . Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @catexofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Buying and Selling Catex Token

