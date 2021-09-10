CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) CEO Sells $338,786.10 in Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 10,053 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $338,786.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CBZ traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,732. CBIZ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.84 and a twelve month high of $35.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.68.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. CBIZ had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $278.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 16.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 23.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

